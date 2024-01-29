Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.71. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

