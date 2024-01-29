Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $185.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.45. The company has a market capitalization of $588.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

