Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.11.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.01. 25,986,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,603,711. The company has a market capitalization of $588.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

