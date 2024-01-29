The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
The Berkeley Group Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of BKGFF stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.
About The Berkeley Group
