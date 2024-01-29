The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BKGFF stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

