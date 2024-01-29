The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.4 %

BA stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $204.68. 4,134,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,745,529. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.29 and a 200-day moving average of $217.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

