The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Raised by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $934,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $297.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.51. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

