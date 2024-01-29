The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $301.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.57 and a 200 day moving average of $291.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.