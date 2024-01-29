The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,198,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,844 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.5% of Barclays PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $794,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $59.67. 7,832,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,730,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

