The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 611.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

EL opened at $130.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

