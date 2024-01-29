The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Shares Sold by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust comprises about 1.2% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 294,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,139 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 27.4% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GGZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.