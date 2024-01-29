The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $158.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

BAH traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.99. The company had a trading volume of 255,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,592. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

