The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $354.38. 1,057,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,468. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.