The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Raised by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after buying an additional 2,388,281 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $355.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $353.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.33 and a 200-day moving average of $321.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $362.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

