The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 16.2% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 13.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.
Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PGR stock opened at $179.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.14.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
