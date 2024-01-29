The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% during the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.56.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW opened at $301.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.60 and its 200-day moving average is $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

