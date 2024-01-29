The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $136,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SO opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

