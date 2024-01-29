The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $197.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.38.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $211.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.19. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $215.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
