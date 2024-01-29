The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Travelers Companies worth $53,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $211.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $215.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

