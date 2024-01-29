The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 3.0% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $174.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

