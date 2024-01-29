The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,727 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.