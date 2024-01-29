Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Shares Sold by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC decreased its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 45.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 71.0% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 266,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 110,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 57,793 shares during the period.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TBLD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.72. 40,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,375. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

