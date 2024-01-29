Threshold (T) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $261.94 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00017289 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,240.16 or 0.99975461 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011314 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00198676 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,559,447,724.272491 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02631528 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $13,423,222.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

