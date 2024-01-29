Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCP. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of THCP opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

