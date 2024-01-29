Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 692.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,786 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 10.12% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPHD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,713,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,539,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 79.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 113,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,234,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 198.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $194.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

