Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $38.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $236.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

