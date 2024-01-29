TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOMZ opened at $0.84 on Monday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

