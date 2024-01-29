TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TCON stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

