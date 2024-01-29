Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.79.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.25. The company had a trading volume of 602,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.88 and a 200-day moving average of $211.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

