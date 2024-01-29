Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 16,332 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 266% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,467 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 333,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,709. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

