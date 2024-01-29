Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Down 3.9%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.86. 31,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 177,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

