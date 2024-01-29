Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tremor International

Tremor International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $364.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.92.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $80.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 1,610.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 7,745.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International

(Get Free Report

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.