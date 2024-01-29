TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 358,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,029.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 369.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period.

TriMas Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.59.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

