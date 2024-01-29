Triodos Investment Management BV Grows Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.11% of OrthoPediatrics worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIDS. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 405,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 120,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

