Triodos Investment Management BV Has $29.47 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 3.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in KLA were worth $29,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $597.44. 376,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.