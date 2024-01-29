Triodos Investment Management BV Purchases 2,500 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 416,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

