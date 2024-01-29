Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 5,179 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.16% of Enphase Energy worth $26,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.58. 1,312,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,871. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $247.00.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

