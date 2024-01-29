Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 84,735 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,735 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. 16,587,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,951,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

