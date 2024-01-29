Triodos Investment Management BV Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 664,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,698,000. Darling Ingredients makes up about 3.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.42% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 992,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,823,000 after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 575,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,961. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

