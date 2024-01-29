TRON Trading Up 3.3% This Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, TRON has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.07 billion and $211.01 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001502 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,151,137,838 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.