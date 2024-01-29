TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 474.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 47,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $123.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.73. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,854 shares of company stock worth $9,987,151. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

