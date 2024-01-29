TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,838 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 632,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,249,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

COWZ opened at $51.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

