TrueWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 40.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $265.80 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $267.97. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.61.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.08.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

