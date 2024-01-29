TrueWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $97.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

