TrueWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.7% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $424.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

