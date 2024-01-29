TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after buying an additional 8,171,700 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ opened at $42.11 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $177.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

