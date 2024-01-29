TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $553.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $554.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $537.48 and a 200 day moving average of $509.12.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

