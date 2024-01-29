TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Down 1.0 %

Chevron stock opened at $147.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

