TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Tesla Stock Up 1.4 %

TSLA stock opened at $185.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.45. The company has a market capitalization of $590.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.