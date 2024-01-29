TrueWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 66,631 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 219,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.