TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,228 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,309,000 after buying an additional 591,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,767,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 489,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after buying an additional 282,489 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.